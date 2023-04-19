Rashford, who has scored 28 goals this season, suffered a groin issue in United's 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford on 9 April (AEST).

The England international subsequently missed last week's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie, as well as United's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday.

However, Rashford has travelled to Spain for Thursday's second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Luke Shaw also returning from injury after not featuring since April 2.

Bruno Fernandes is not available to Erik ten Hag due to suspension, though.

Scott McTominay is also out.