Postecoglou backs young stars to surprise December 9, 2021 06:27 0:55 min Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic may never have the resources to compete with the biggest clubs in Europe but admits focus on the club's academy could help his side punch above its weight. WATCH Celtic in the SPFL LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Celtic Football UEFA Europa League Aussies Abroad SPFL Ange Postecoglou