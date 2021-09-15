Mourinho loses his cool with translators September 15, 2021 23:38 1:05 min Roma manager Jose Mourinho was irked by people talking during his press conference, although those in question turned out to be translators. News Roma Football Jose Mourinho UEFA Europa League -Latest Videos 10:26 min Stoke, Barnsley thriller finishes all square 1:31 min Four-goal Haller makes history in Ajax rout 1:05 min Mourinho loses his cool with translators 0:52 min Postecoglou challenges Celtic to write history 0:21 min Tuchel channels inner Freddie Mercury at presser 1:31 min Atleti draws blank on Griezmann return 1:31 min Star-studded PSG held by stubborn Club Brugge 1:31 min Rodrygo late show gets Madrid the win over Inter 1:31 min Grealish fires as Man City hits six past Leipzig 1:31 min Henderson stunner settles five-goal thriller