The France forward has not started a game for the Red Devils since 15 January when he was forced off with a hip injury at half-time during United's 2-1 victory against rival Manchester City.

Martial did make a cameo appearance in February during the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest and scored in the second leg of that semi-final tie, but has not featured for Erik ten Hag's side since.

Having resumed light training in February, the 27-year-old completed his first full training session on Thursday (AEDT) at Carrington as United prepare for the opening leg of their last-16 tie against Betis.

However, Friday's tie with the Spanish club - managed by former City boss Manuel Pellegrini - will come too soon for Martial, Ten Hag confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: "We have a strong programme [of fixtures], but I think we are quite good.

"The only disappointment is Marcel Sabitzer is not available, as well as Anthony Martial.

"Anthony Martial is back on the pitch, so we will see [when he can return]. For the rest, everyone is available and we are ready for the game.''

Martial has six goals in all competitions this season but has played just 14 games in total due to various back, Achilles and hip injuries.

Ten Hag's side welcomes Betis to Old Trafford on Friday in the Europa League as it looks to bounce back from its humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Monday in the Premier League.