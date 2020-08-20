There have been rumours of Conte's position being vulnerable after just one season, with Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino linked with the Nerazzurri.

Former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss Conte raised eyebrows at the start of August when he said Inter as a club had provided "little protection" to the players during difficult times.

Inter, which finished runner-up to Juventus in Serie A, could end its nine-year trophy drought in Saturday's (AEST) European showpiece against Sevilla in Cologne.

But amid the excitement about that prospect, there remains some doubt over whether Conte will lead them into the 2020-21 campaign.

Asked the question of whether he had considered the possibility the Sevilla game might be a farewell, Conte did not provide a direct answer, instead offering a reflective view of his coaching career.

"Over the years I've learned to take things one day at a time. I'm trying to savour this opportunity," he said.

"I'm well aware tomorrow has yet to come. Tomorrow I'm going to try to experience and savour the final.

"That's what I've learned to do in my career: to try and take things one day at a time, live in the moment, to think about the here and now, and try to experience it from every angle with no regrets."