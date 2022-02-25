Xavi lauds 'most complete' Barcelona performance

The Blaugrana stormed through to the last 16 of the competition after completing a commanding 5-3 aggregate victory thanks to a 4-2 triumph at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

First-half goals from Jordi Alba, Frenkie De Jong and Gerard Pique put the visitor in control in Naples, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang settled the tie before the hour mark.

Barca registered 16 shots to its opponent's seven – with its four goals coming from six shots on target – while it enjoyed 56 per cent of possession and won 54.8 per cent of the duels throughout the contest.

Xavi was delighted as his side booked its place in the last-16 draw.

"Perhaps, this was the most complete performance of our season," he said. "We wanted to dominate and we did.

"I'm happy about the effort we put in and with the football we played. The result is fair.

"I am very happy for the players and this is the way forward. We are on the right road.

"We pressed well, high up, whenever we lost the ball – just like we did at home.

"Napoli pressed high up and spaces were available in behind them. From defending a corner, we made a textbook counter-attack. We took advantage of our fast players.

"We understood how to create and use a 'free man'. I'm very happy for the team."