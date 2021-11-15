A section of West Ham's travelling support were involved in crowd disturbances during the Hammers' last Europa League match, against Genk in Belgium on 4 November.

The match finished 2-2, though West Ham was subsequently charged under Article 16(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations relating to crowd disturbances and Article 16(2)(b) due to objects being thrown by the away fans.

As a result, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has announced the Hammers cannot take any supporters to Austria when they face Rapid Vienna on 25 November. The club was also fined €34,500 in total.

David Moyes's team tops Group H with 10 points from its opening four games, meaning a point in Vienna would be enough to secure progress to the knockout stage.

West Ham faces second-placed Dinamo Zagreb in their final Group H match on 9 December.