BUNDESLIGA
UEFA Europa League

United crumbles after late Maguire, Malacia own goals

Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia put through their own goal late on as Manchester United squandered a comfortable lead in a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of its UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 via CONNECT | 2-week free trial

Captain Maguire deflected into his own net in the 92nd minute, just eight minutes after Malacia had turned past David de Gea as Sevilla somehow found a way back at Old Trafford in the quarter-final first leg.

A Marcel Sabitzer first-half double appeared to have Erik ten Hag's hosts in complete control, only for the late drama to leave United reeling by full-time.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side will boast home advantage in a week's time as they eye a seventh Europa League title since the 2006-07 season.

News Manchester United Sevilla UEFA Europa League
Previous Gatti gives Juventus narrow advantage
Read
Gatti gives Juventus narrow advantage
Next Szczesny 'scared' by chest pains in Sporting clash
Read
Szczesny 'scared' by chest pains in Sporting clash
-

Latest Stories

>