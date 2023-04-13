United crumbles after late Maguire, Malacia own goals

Captain Maguire deflected into his own net in the 92nd minute, just eight minutes after Malacia had turned past David de Gea as Sevilla somehow found a way back at Old Trafford in the quarter-final first leg.

A Marcel Sabitzer first-half double appeared to have Erik ten Hag's hosts in complete control, only for the late drama to leave United reeling by full-time.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side will boast home advantage in a week's time as they eye a seventh Europa League title since the 2006-07 season.