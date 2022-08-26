United and Arsenal learn Europa League fate

WATCH MUTV and Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Arsenal has reached at least the semi-finals in three of its past four UEFA Europa League campaigns and will go up against Dutch outfit PSV in Group A as it looks to go further and lift the trophy.

Last season's UEFA Europa Conference League champion Roma, led by head coach Jose Mourinho, will face off against Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki in Group C.

It was Feyenoord that Mourinho's team beat in the final to win the inaugural UEFA Conference League, and Friday's UEFA Europa League draw saw the Dutch side included in Group F alongside Roma's fierce rival Lazio.

Last season's quarter-finalist Braga will look to go deep in this competition once again but will have to battle Malmo, Union Berlin and Union Saint-Gilloise first to reach the knockout stages.

Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, was drawn against Fenerbahce, Rennes and Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.

Draw in full:

Group A: Arsenal, PSV, Bodo/Glimt, Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, Larnaca

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor