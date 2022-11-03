Tierney stunner seals top spot in group for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side disappointed in its last European outing with a 2-0 loss at PSV but responded with a much-improved performance to ensure it bypassed the competition's knockout-round play-offs.

Tierney scored what proved to be the winner with a thumping first-half effort at Emirates Stadium, where Adria Guerrero saw a second-half equaliser disallowed in an otherwise dominant Arsenal showing.

Arsenal will avoid the likes of Barcelona and Juventus in Tuesday's (AEDT) draw after topping the group, in which PSV came second, while Bo Henriksen's side were eliminated from Europe after finishing bottom.

Zurich was without a win in five away matches against English sides in Europe but started in encouraging fashion with Lindrit Kamberi blasting a presentable opening off target.

Arsenal struck first after 17 minutes, though, as Tierney latched onto a loose ball to fire a left-footed half-volley from outside the area into the bottom-right corner.

Yanick Brecher denied Eddie Nketiah's header from Fabio Vieira's corner as Arsenal attempted to capitalise on the impetus from Tierney's opener.

Gabriel Jesus inexplicably smashed over after the interval before Guerrero finished past Aaron Ramsdale on the rebound, only to see the offside flag deny him an equaliser and Zurich a share of the points.