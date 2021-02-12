Spurs and Arsenal UEL fixtures relocated

Spurs were due to travel to Austria for the game on 19 February (AEDT), but restrictions concerning arrivals from overseas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced a change of location.

Instead, Puskas Arena is to stage the fixture, though both the date and kick-off time remain as scheduled.

"UEFA would like to thank Wolfsberger and Tottenham for their close cooperation and support in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question," a statement from European football's governing body read.

The switch is the latest involving a Premier League club due because of protocols put in place by European countries to do with COVID-19 and concerns over mutations of the virus spreading.

Arsenal is to play both legs of its UEFA Europa League clash against Benfica at neutral venues. After taking on their Portuguese opponent in Rome on 19 February (AEDT), the Gunners will not host the return as UEFA has confirmed that match is to be held in Greece.

In the same competition, Manchester United will head to Turin next week to open its tie with Real Sociedad.

Spurs will play at Puskas Arena two days after Liverpool is there to take on RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City will also be making a trip to the Hungarian capital on 25 February (AEDT), as it faces Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of the knockout stage.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is booked for Bucharest for the first leg against LaLiga leader Atletico Madrid on 24 February (AEDT).