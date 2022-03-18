Roma eyes Bodo/Glimt redemption

Jose Mourinho's Roma was hammered 6-1 at Bodo/Glimt in the group stage of this competition, and the Norwegian side now stands in the way of a potential semi-final meeting with Leicester or PSV.

Brendan Rodgers's Leicester overcame Rennes 3-2 on aggregate in its Round of 16 clash, while PSV ran out an 8-4 aggregate victor in a thrilling tie with Copenhagen in the previous round.

Another two teams that met in the group stages will face off on the other side of the draw, with Feyenoord hosting Slavia Prague in the first leg and the winner will meet Marseille or PAOK in the other semi-final.

The two-leg quarter-final clashes are set to take place across 8 April and 15 April (AEDT), with the semi-finals to follow on 29 April and 6 May (AEDT).

UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-Final Draw

Bodo/Glimt v Roma

Feyenoord v Slavia Prague

Marseille v PAOK

Leicester City v PSV

Semi-final draw

Leicester City / PSV v Bodo/Glimt / Roma

Feyenoord / Slavia Prague v Marseille / PAOK