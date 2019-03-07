Six Nations
Rennes leaves Arsenal on the brink

Arsenal is in real danger of being eliminated from the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League after a Nacho Monreal own goal and late Ismaila Sarr header in the second half secured Rennes a 3-1 win.

The Gunners looked to be heading back to London with a serviceable 2-1 defeat after having Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent off in the first half, but Sarr's dramatic late goal put daylight between the sides to leave Arsenal seemingly on the brink.

It all started so well for Unai Emery's men when Alex Iwobi's somewhat fortuitous early effort gave them an away goal that may yet prove decisive.

The good feeling did not last as Sokratis was given his marching orders for two yellow-card offences, and Benjamin Bourigeaud netted a stunning equaliser as a result of the second offence.

The home side looked desperate to make the most of its numerical advantage and the pressure paid off, as Monreal deflected a cross into the goal and Sarr rounded off a brilliant performance with an emphatic diving header.

