Napoli star Fabian flattered by Barca, Madrid links

Spain international Fabian will be out of contract at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at the end of next season.

It was this week reported that talks over a renewal for the midfielder had broken down and Napoli would be forced to listen to offers for him, with Barca and Madrid the player's favoured potential destinations.

Asked about the situation ahead of Napoli's Europa League play-off meeting with Barca at Camp Nou, Fabian admitted it was nice to hear of such clubs being interested in him.

"It's always nice to see yourself linked with great clubs, especially the Spanish ones," he said. "However, I have another year on my contract. I'm happy at Napoli and concentrated on [Thursday's] match."

Barca is contesting the secondary European competition for the first time since 2003-2004, when it was eliminated in the last 16 of the UEFA Cup by Celtic.

A run of 191 straight continental games in the Champions League was ended by its group-stage exit and quickly put pressure on manage Xavi, who was in the starting line-up for both legs of the Blaugrana's loss to Celtic.

However, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has no doubt Xavi will prove to be a success in the dugout, having cut his teeth with a successful spell at Al Sadd.

"Xavi was already a real football connoisseur as a player, so naturally he will be as a coach too," Spalletti said. "They also brought in more unpredictable players in January who can change a game by themselves."

The only previous meeting between the two teams in a major European competition occurred in the last 16 of the 2019-2020 Champions League, when Barca won 4-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 win at Camp Nou.