BUNDESLIGA
UEFA Europa League

McTominay leaves it late to bail out Man United

Scott McTominay's stoppage-time strike spared Marcus Rashford's blushes as Manchester United toiled to a 1-0 UEFA Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford on Friday (AEDT).

Getty Images

Rashford, who is United's top scorer this season, had a whopping 10 shots, but a combination of wasteful finishing and fine goalkeeping from Francis Uzoho denied the Red Devils forward.

Substitute McTominay stepped up three minutes into added time to get his team-mate out of jail, though, as United sealed a third consecutive Group E win despite a listless performance in front of goal.

The result means Erik ten Hag's side only needs a point from its final two group games against Sheriff and Real Sociedad to book its spot in the knockout stages.

News Manchester United Football UEFA Europa League Omonia Nicosia
Previous Saka strike gives Arsenal the win in Norway
Read
Saka strike gives Arsenal the win in Norway
Next Arteta demands improvement despite win over Bodo
Read
Arteta demands improvement despite win over Bodo
-

Latest Stories

>