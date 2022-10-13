McTominay leaves it late to bail out Man United

Rashford, who is United's top scorer this season, had a whopping 10 shots, but a combination of wasteful finishing and fine goalkeeping from Francis Uzoho denied the Red Devils forward.

Substitute McTominay stepped up three minutes into added time to get his team-mate out of jail, though, as United sealed a third consecutive Group E win despite a listless performance in front of goal.

The result means Erik ten Hag's side only needs a point from its final two group games against Sheriff and Real Sociedad to book its spot in the knockout stages.