Man United misses out on top spot despite win

A win by two or more goals would have seen United through as group winners by virtue of a superior head-to-head record, and Garnacho's early finish sparked hopes of Erik ten Hag's side achieving just that.

But a resolute defensive display from La Real saw them do enough to prevent United getting a second, despite coming under increasing pressure late on.

Ten Hag's men advance but will be forced into a two-legged play-off with one of the teams knocked out of the Champions League, a list that includes Barcelona and Juventus.

La Real started brighter but United grew into the game and took the lead after 17 minutes, Garnacho latching onto Cristiano Ronaldo's throughball and holding off a defender before rifling home from a tight angle.

David de Gea made a stunning double save to preserve United's lead before the break, tipping Andoni Gorosabel's long-range strike wide at full stretch before somehow blocking Pablo Marin's shot from the rebound over.

United still required another goal, but La Real threatened at the other end 16 minutes from time, with substitute Ander Guevara forcing a smart save from De Gea with his low drive.

La Real continued to defend resiliently and limited United to few chances, ultimately seeing out the game to secure top spot and their place in the round of 16, while the Red Devils will face a nervy play-off.