Lyon ends Van Bronckhorst's winning run at Rangers

The Gers had won all of their first four matches under the Dutchman, including the 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague that sealed second place in Group A and ultimately rendered Thursday's trip to France a dead rubber.

For a time, Rangers looked like they might cause a shock as Scott Wright's deflected strike put them in front, only for a Calvin Bassey own goal to restore parity early in the second period.

Lyon was superior for the remainder of the match but it finished level, with Les Gones already guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 and Rangers set to be pitted against one of the third-placed Champions League sides in the play-off round.

While Lyon initially settled better, the visitor grew into the contest and went close to an opener in the 24th minute as Kemar Roofe's early effort from out wide caught Julian Pollersbeck off his line but only clipped the outside of the post.

Pollersbeck was not so fortunate just before half-time, however, with Wright seeing his 20-yard effort deflected into the net after brilliant play by Glen Kamara to set the chance up with a cut-back.

Another freak deflection ensured Lyon were level soon after the restart, with Rayan Cherki drilling across goal and Bassey prodding into his own net.

Tinotenda Kadewere and Islam Slimani both spurned reasonable chances for the host, which piled the pressure on at the end, but the stalemate was of no concern to either side.