UEFA Europa League

Lukaku matches Shearer record with UEL strike

Romelu Lukaku became the first player since Alan Shearer to score in eight straight Europa League games after his strike in Thursday's (AEST) win over Getafe.

WATCH: Lukaku, Eriksen seal EUL progress for Inter

Lukaku put Inter 1-0 up in its last-16 tie against the Spanish side in Germany with an exceptional finish in the 33rd minute.

The Belgian's strike made it eight successive Europa League appearances in which he had scored, with the 27-year-old having also netted in each leg of Inter's round-of-32 tie against Ludogorets.

He had previously appeared in the competition with Everton in 2014-2015, scoring in matches against Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys and Wolfsburg.

Previously, only Premier League icon Shearer – back in 2004-2005 with Newcastle United – had scored in his eight consecutive appearances in either the UEFA Cup or Europa League.

Lukaku has enjoyed a brilliant first season for Inter, scoring 23 Serie A goals as Antonio Conte's side finished second behind Juventus.

