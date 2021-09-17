Trouble flared both in and outside the ground, with eight of those arrested by Leicestershire Police identified as fans of Serie A club Napoli.

It was also confirmed that a man from Leicester was detained on suspicion of violent disorder.

"Nine men were arrested yesterday evening [Friday AEST] following a report of football-related violence in Leicester," a Leicestershire Police statement read.

"Shortly before 6pm, police received a report of a fight taking place in Millstone Lane involving fans of Napoli and Leicester City.

"Eight men, identified as Napoli fans, were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. Following further enquiries, a 27-year-old man from Leicester was later arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

"All men remain in custody at this time.

"Prior to the match taking place, a report was received that a taxi driver had been racially abused. A 39-year-old man from Italy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He has been dealt with by way of a community resolution."

Leicester and Napoli fans also threw objects at each other towards the end of a game that finished 2-2.