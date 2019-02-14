Lacazette sees red as BATE beats Arsenal

Unai Emery's side was caught cold in sub-zero temperatures on the stroke of half-time, Stanislav Dragun's header ending their run of five successive clean sheets in the competition.

Alexandre Lacazette had a potential equaliser ruled out for offside before he was shown a straight red card for throwing an elbow at Aleksandar Filipovic in the closing minutes.

Even when it had 11 men, the Premier League side struggled to capitalise on its territorial dominance, leaving it with a deficit to overturn in the return fixture next Friday (AEDT).

Considering the freezing conditions, Arsenal unsurprisingly took their time to warm to the task at hand.

The visitor's only chance of note in the opening half saw an unmarked Lacazette carelessly head over the top after being picked out by Sead Kolasinac's inviting cross to the back post.

Dragun did not make the same mistake at the opposite end when getting on the end of a free-kick from captain Igor Stasevich, though, giving BATE the lead with an impressive header that curved over Petr Cech.

The Gunners had been spared from conceding earlier in the game by the woodwork, Nemanja Milic flicking the ball against a post from point-blank range when trying to provide the finishing touch to Maksim Skavysh's dangerous low delivery.

Lacazette did locate the net from another Kolasinac delivery from Arsenal's left soon after the break, only for the referee's assistant to correctly raise his flag against the over-eager Frenchman.

The former Lyon star also found the target when flinging his arm back into the face of Filipovic when under pressure from the defender, forcing his side to finish a frustrating evening a man down.