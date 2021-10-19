Kyogo gets Celtic off the mark in Europa League

Ange Postecoglou's men lost their first two matches to Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen, conceding four in each, but their slim qualification hopes at least received a boost with Wednesday (AEDT) victory.

Celtic was the dominant force for much of the game, though Ferencvaros certainly had their fair share of chances, with the hosts let off the hook more than once.

Stunning play from Jota and excellent work by Kyogo brough the breakthrough just before the hour, and although Callum McGregor failed to put the game beyond Ferencvaros from the spot, David Turnbull wrapped it up late on with a scrappy effort.

Ferencvaros inexplicably failed to take an early lead when Ryan Mmaee latched on to a right-wing cross but somehow put his effort over from a few yards out.

Soon after, Jota forced two necessary saves from Denes Dibusz.

The first struck the goalkeeper's leg after Jota was fed into the left side of the box, before Dibusz theatrically tipped the Portuguese midfielder's curling effort over.

Celtic were well worth the lead when they eventually broke the deadlock, Jota unsurprisingly key.

The on-loan Benfica talent carried the ball out from the left-back area and played a gorgeous lofted throughball into the path of Kyogo, whose sumptuous first touch set up a composed finish from the edge of the box.

McGregor should have made it 2-0 five minutes later, with Dibusz palming away his spot-kick after Henry Wingo fouled Adam Montgomery.

But Celtic did get another goal nine minutes from time, Turnbull finishing from close range at the second time of asking after fluffing his first shot.