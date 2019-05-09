Kepa heroics see Chelsea through to UEL final

The villain of the dramatic Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City turned hero on Friday (AEST), denying Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia after Cesar Azpilicueta's saved attempt left the host with work to do.

David Luiz and Jorginho also made amends for their misses at Wembley and it was left to Eden Hazard, featuring in perhaps his final Stamford Bridge appearance, to stroke in the winner and send Maurizio Sarri's men into a date with Arsenal in Baku on 30 May (AEST).

Luka Jovic earlier cancelled out Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first-half opener to force a 2-2 aggregate draw and additional 30 minutes, but the Bundesliga club fell short as Chelsea ensured a second all-English final in Europe's top competitions.