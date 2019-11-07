LaLiga
Jimenez grabs late winner after Neves penalty miss

Raul Jimenez scored a 92nd-minute winner as Wolves beat Slovan Bratislava 1-0 in Friday's (AEDT) Europa League clash to move to the brink of the knockout stage.

The Premier League side won 2-1 when the sides last met two weeks ago but looked as though they were going to be denied a third successive Group K victory by inspired Slovan goalkeeper Dominik Greif this time.

Ruben Neves had a penalty saved early in the second half, and Greif produced a number of other impressive stops to frustrate Wolves at Molineux.

But with 12 minutes added on due to a nasty head injury to Kenan Bajric, Jimenez headed in Adama Traore's floated cross to move his side to within one point of the last 32.

