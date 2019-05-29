Giroud explains muted celebration

The France international opened the scoring in Baku shortly after half-time – his 11th of this season's competition – to set his side on its way to a resounding 4-1 win.

Giroud joined Chelsea in January 2018 after spending five and a half years with the Gunners and says it would not have felt right to celebrate against a club that has given him so much.

"These two clubs changed my life, they gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League," he told BT Sport. "I didn't want to celebrate against Arsenal but I am so proud to win this trophy with Chelsea.

"It was a good final and we have been better and more efficient in the second half.

"I am very proud. This team deserved to win something. It was special for me and I am happy for this club.

"When you give me the chance to get game time, I always try my best. It was our second target to win the Europa League after finishing in the top four, so I feel blessed."