Feyenoord edges Roma in quarter-final first leg

An insipid performance from Jose Mourinho's side saw them miss a first-half penalty, before Mats Wieffer struck the only goal of the game just after half-time.

Paulo Dybala was forced off after 25 minutes through what appeared to be a groin injury as Roma struggled to get anything going, while Feyenoord only threatened with half chances.

Roma was awarded a penalty just before half-time after an outswinging corner struck Mats Wieffer on the hand, but Giallorissi captain Lorenzo Pellegrini hit the left-hand post with his spot-kick.

The host was ahead just eight minutes into the second half after neat work from Oussama Idrissi on the left allowed him to find Wieffer on the edge of the box, and his volley into the turf bounced past Rui Patricio and into the far corner of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for Mourinho as he also lost Tammy Abraham to a shoulder injury, while Roger Ibanez was denied an equaliser by a goal-line clearance from Idrissi as Arne Slot's men clung on to take an advantage to the Stadio Olimpico next week.