Fernandes penalty sees Manchester United advance

United secured Champions League qualification through its Premier League position but headed to Germany hoping to secure a first piece of silverware for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

The Premier League giant was frustrated for long periods of the match, struggling to negotiate the woodwork, a series of VAR reviews that repeatedly found fairly in Copenhagen's favour and a remarkable display from goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

But Stale Solbakken's side - playing its first major European quarter-final - could not hold out and, with Anthony Martial in inspired form, Fernandes settled the one-legged tie with 95 minutes on the clock.

United survived a couple of early scares, before appearing to have been awarded a spot-kick as Martial was bundled over, only for a VAR check to identify an offside against Harry Maguire in the build-up.

The technology went against United again in first-half stoppage time. Mason Greenwood raced through and fired into the net via the post but, like Maguire, had been stationed beyond the last defender.

That same theme continued after the break as Greenwood's shot bounced back out off the foot of the post and Marcus Rashford, on the rebound, was flagged offside when he routinely netted.

The woodwork foiled United once more with 27 minutes remaining as Fernandes sent a dipping drive cannoning into the opposite upright.

But then Martial came to the fore. Johnsson got a strong right hand to a swirling strike and the United forward was denied a dazzling solo effort by Victor Nelsson's crunching last-gasp challenge that took the match into extra-time.

Johnsson blocked with his legs as Martial prodded goalwards from a tight angle and then won that battle again as the dominant striker danced through.

The goalkeeper's hard work was swiftly undone, though, as Andreas Bjelland knocked Martial to the ground and Fernandes proved clinical from the penalty spot.

Johnsson was determined to keep Copenhagen in contention and saved smartly from Mata, then instinctively from Fernandes and finally, with the end of his toe, from Mata once more. It was not enough to rescue a result.