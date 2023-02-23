Fernandes credits home fans for Man United comeback

The host went behind in the first half after the Portuguese midfielder conceded a penalty for a tug on Alejandro Balde, with Robert Lewandowski converting for Barca.

But goals from Fred and Antony after the break saw United turn matters around to seal a 4-3 aggregate victory and secure a place in the draw for the last 16.

Erik ten Hag's side was backed by a noisy Old Trafford throughout, and Fernandes was quick to pay tribute to the fans' contribution afterwards.

"The belief in the team is always there," he said. "The belief from the fans, for us, is amazing. They [have] pushed us through difficult moments this season.

"They've been with us in the toughest moments. This season, we have been good, really good. This is something different, between them and us.

"We have something special, because they can see we are doing all we can to win games for them. Old Trafford was bouncing, that's why we got the result."

For United, there is limited time to dwell on such a momentous result – their first win over Barcelona since April 2008 – as it turns focus towards Monday's (AEDT) Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

With a chance to end the club's six-year silverware drought this weekend, fellow midfielder Fred acknowledges they must refocus quickly to stay on track.

"[It was a] good game today," he said. "[But] we need to keep going. We have a final on Sunday. We need to change our mind [ahead] of the final."