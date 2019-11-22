Celtic fined by UEFA over banner and chanting

Celtic has been fined €15,000 ($24,150) by UEFA for obscene chanting and displaying an "illicit banner" during its UEFA Europa League win against Lazio at Celtic Park last month.

Home supporters unveiled several banners ahead of the game, including one depicting former Italian prime minister Benito Mussolini hanging upside down.

Another contained a message in Italian that translated to "f*** off".

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body has also fined Lazio €10,000 ($16,100) for "illicit chanting" during the meeting on 25 October (AEDT), which Celtic won 2-1.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge has been fined €14,000 ($22,540) for breaching safety regulations by blocking the stairways during its home UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain a month ago.

Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain has been told to pay €50,000 ($80,500) and threatened with a one-match away ban for supporters if it offends again in the next 12 months after setting off fireworks in the same match.