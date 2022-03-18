Barcelona handed Eintracht Frankfurt test in UEL

Xavi's side must tackle Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals, before the winner of that tie goes on to tackle West Ham United or Lyon in the semi-finals.

This competition represents the last realistic chance for Barcelona to finish the season with silverware, given it is out of the Copa del Rey and trails Real Madrid by 15 points in LaLiga.

Head coach Xavi was appointed in November, succeeding Ronald Koeman, and his side edged past Galatasaray at the Round of 16 stage as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri earned a 2-1 second-leg win in Istanbul after a goalless first leg.

Eintracht booked its last-eight place by getting the better of another Spanish side Real Betis on Friday (AEDT). It took an own goal in the 120th minute from Guido Rodriguez to secure a 1-1 draw on the night and a 3-2 aggregate success for Eintracht, which won the UEFA Cup in 1980 but cannot match Barcelona's European heritage.

Barcelona has won the European Cup or UEFA Champions League five times, but it has never lifted the trophy in the UEFA Cup or UEFA Europa League.

The clash of West Ham and Lyon promises to be a gripping tie between English and French rivals, while RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga will take on Serie A's Atalanta.

Scottish giant Rangers, which knocked out Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade in the previous two rounds, will face Portuguese side Braga.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs, on 8 and 15 April (AEDT), with the semi-finals on 29 April and 6 May (AEDT). Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stages the final on 19 May (AEDT).

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw

RB Leipzig v Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

West Ham v Lyon

Braga v Rangers

Semi-final draw

RB Leipzig/Atalanta v Braga/Rangers

West Ham/Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona