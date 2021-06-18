The Three Lions went into the contest as favourites, particularly given the two teams' contrasting fortunes on matchday one, but Scotland produced a spirited performance to secure a point from what was the first goalless match between the old rivals in 33 meetings at Wembley.

What a performance by the team. Done the whole country proud. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿. Thanks @itvfootball for having me https://t.co/Xi2tZnMUwR — Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) June 18, 2021

Scotland had more clear chances than England in a gruelling – albeit unspectacular – first half, though the best opportunity came the way of John Stones, who nodded onto the upright.

Otherwise, though, England was largely unimpressive going forward, with Harry Kane particularly disappointing as Gareth Southgate's men were unable to find a winner, the draw meaning both teams have work to do on matchday three.

40 - On his first Scotland start, Billy Gilmour completed more passes than any other Scottish player against England (40), despite only playing 76 minutes. Gilmour is now the youngest player to start a major tournament match for Scotland (20y 7d). Unfazed. #SCO #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/t7wyaXV65R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021

Stones was in the thick of frantic early action as he first crucially blocked a potentially goal-bound Che Adams shot before then having a header cannon back off the post at the other end.

England's only other clear chances of the first half were ultimately irrelevant as Kane and Phil Foden strayed offside while narrowly missing the target, making it the first competitive match since November 2014 in which the Three Lions failed to get a first-half shot on target.

Scotland did create one other great opportunity, though, with Stephen O'Donnell latching on to Andrew Robertson's cross and seeing Jordan Pickford parry his volley.

Mason Mount tried to take matters into his own hands soon after the restart, his fierce 20-yard effort turned away from the bottom-left corner by David Marshall.

Reece James then headed clear a dangerous-looking Lyndon Dykes effort shortly after, though replays did suggest his effort was going to at most hit the post rather than find the net.

England desperately piled men forward towards the end, but there was little direction to its attacks and Scotland held it at bay.