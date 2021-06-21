The Chelsea midfielder must self-isolate for a period of 10 days, ruling him out of Tuesday's Group D contest which Steve Clarke's men must win to have a chance of making the last 16.

A short statement from the Scottish Football Association read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

It represents a huge blow for Scotland after Gilmour was named man of the match for his display in the goalless draw against England at Wembley.

The 20-year-old led Scotland for passes (44), completed passes (40) and passes in the opposition half (24), while he gained possession eight times, more than anyone else on the pitch.

Scotland ended the match with more attempts (11-9) and shots on target (2-1) than England, though the hosts edged the xG battle (1.6-0.7).

Clarke's men must secure victory at Hampden Park. Both Scotland and Croatia are on one point after two games, with England and the Czech Republic – who face off at Wembley – each on four.