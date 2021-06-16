Ronaldo's snub turns water into decline for Coca Cola June 16, 2021 06:16 0:20 min Cristiano Ronaldo's press conference stunt where he removed Coca Cola from the table and replaced it with water has seen the the soft drink giant's value plummet by $A5 billion. News Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo UEFA EURO 2020 -Latest Videos 3:18 min De Minaur outclasses Millman in all-Aussie clash 0:24 min Depay keen to link up with Koeman at Barcelona 0:30 min Ramos's remarkable stats at Real Madrid 0:30 min Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid 0:48 min Laporta hell-bent on keeping Messi at Barcelona 1:31 min Locatelli double sends Italy through 1:31 min Ramsey pokes fun at Bale over penalty miss 3:09 min Top three seeds crash out in Berlin 1:31 min Wales stuffs Turkey despite shocking Bale miss 3:18 min Federer stunned in second round at Halle