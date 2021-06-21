Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was the game's outstanding player before he scored a calamitous own goal in the 74th minute, with the superb Lukaku then netting his third goal of the tournament seven minutes later.

The Red Devils delivered another performance befitting their billing as one of the favourites, progressing to the knockout stages having scored seven goals in three group matches.

Markku Kanerva's Finland team battled hard in defence but offered little by way of a goal threat, mustering just one shot on target during the contest.