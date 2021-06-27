Hjulmand hails love as Denmark's inspiration June 27, 2021 04:19 1:18 min Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said the outpouring of support since Christian Eriksen's collapse has helped his team power through to the quarter-finals, beating Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16. News Football Denmark Christian Eriksen UEFA EURO 2020 Kasper Hjulmand -Latest Videos 1:18 min Hjulmand hails love as Denmark's inspiration 1:31 min Mancini hails 'brilliant' impact of Italy's bench 3:58 min De Minaur delighted with Eastbourne victory 11:43 min Viking International: Sonego v De Minaur 1:31 min Italy survives Austria scare to reach last eight 1:31 min Dolberg double sees Danes wallop Wales 0:52 min Muller hoping Kane's struggles continue 1:30 min Captain Jones ruled out of Lions South Africa tour 1:02 min Ostapenko targets top 10 after Eastbourne win 11:43 min De Minaur comeback seals first title on grass