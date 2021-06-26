Ronaldo to chase world record against Belgium

The Juventus star tied Ali Daei's long-standing record of 109 goals with a pair of penalties in Portugal's thrilling 2-2 draw with France, the result ensuring the Selecao reached the knockout phase.

One more goal will put Ronaldo out in front, while he may also have designs on chasing down Michel Platini's record for the most goals scored in a single European championship (nine in 1984).

But despite Ronaldo's five goals thus far, it has been by no means plain sailing for Portugal, whose four points was the poorest group-stage haul for a defending European champion since Greece in 2008 (zero).

Fernando Santos's men arguably could not have picked a stronger opponent to face next as they prepare to tussle with Belgium in Seville on Monday (AEST), and while Portugal puts its faith in Ronaldo, former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is a similarly talismanic figure for Roberto Martinez and Belgium.

"Going to Inter was the perfect move, at the perfect time, with a perfect coach, with a perfect dream of winning the Serie A title," Martinez said.

"I think that has developed Lukaku to a level that is, for me, the best in his career. For me – and you know I am biased – he is the best striker in the world."

Since the 2018 FIFA World Cup concluded, Lukaku has 23 goals in 21 games across all competitions for Belgium and is just one shy of equalling his best return at a major tournament (four, 2018 FIFA World Cup).

As well as enthusing about Lukaku, Belgium coach Martinez has also declared midfielder De Bruyne to be the best in the world in his position – and few would disagree with that assertion.

Although he has only played 134 minutes at UEFA Euro 2020, De Bruyne has had a hand in three of Belgium's seven goals (one goal, two assists).

Add to that the fact his 71 chances created in major tournaments since the start of the 2014 FIFA World Cup is bettered by no European player, then perhaps it is Belgium that holds the trump card with De Bruyne, rather than Portugal with Ronaldo.

Portugal does, however, also have a midfield star of its own in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, who was brought into the team for the dropped Bruno Fernandes against France.

Given how effective he was then, he will surely keep his place. Portugal really benefited from his well-rounded excellence: he made more ball recoveries than any other player on the pitch (eight), his three tackles was bettered by only Nelson Semedo among Portugal players and he was also key to their build-up play – his 38 passes in the opposing half was 11 more than any of his team-mates.