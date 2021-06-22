Giroud has no plans of France retirement

The Chelsea striker, who turns 35 in September, has fallen down Les Blues' pecking order following Karim Benzema's shock return to the national team last month after a near six-year exile.

He was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in their Group F opener and played the final 14 minutes in Sunday's (AEST) 1-1 draw with Hungary.

Giroud has previously suggested Euro 2020 will be his final campaign with France, but he has now declared that he has plenty more to give to his national side.

"I'm not finished, far from it. Count on me, grandpa is not dead!" Giroud, who was one of the key members of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018, told Le Figaro.

"I'm almost 35 but have the hunger of a 20-year-old guy. I know how to do it with the team.

"The France team has a fairly incredible strike force, but I have a card to play because there are no other players with my profile. I am here to respond and bring what I want.

"I have the desire and, if the young people want to move me, they will have to be ready too."

Giroud's appearance against Hungary was his 100th in a France shirt while playing under Didier Deschamps.

No other player for Les Bleus has ever recorded a century of senior international appearances with the same man in charge.

The closest players to Giroud's tally under Deschamps are Antoine Griezmann (93 appearances), Hugo Lloris (90), Paul Pogba (82) and Blaise Matuidi (80).

He has won 109 caps in total for France and has 46 goals to his name, leaving him second in the nation's all-time top scorers list and just five short of Thierry Henry's record.

Chelsea confirmed earlier this month it has activated a 12-month extension in Giroud's contract, but he continues to be linked with Serie A giant AC Milan.