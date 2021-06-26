EURO 2020
UEFA EURO 2020

Dolberg double sees Danes wallop Wales

Kasper Dolberg starred on his former stomping ground in Amsterdam as Denmark stormed to a 4-0 victory over Wales to progress to the UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

In for the injured Yussuf Poulsen, ex-Ajax striker Dolberg became the first Denmark player to score twice in a European championship knockout game since Henrik Larsen in 1992 with two clinical finishes.

With the backing of a partisan crowd at the stadium where the absent Christian Eriksen made his name, Denmark hit the front midway through the first half before Dolberg – making his first start of the tournament – doubled his tally shortly after the break.

Mathias Jensen, Martin Braithwaite and Joachim Andersen all hit the woodwork, though those near-misses mattered little when Joakim Maehle made sure of an emphatic Danish victory.

Wales's misery was then compounded with Harry Wilson's sending off and Braithwaite's strike in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

 

News Wales Football Denmark Martin Braithwaite Harry Wilson UEFA EURO 2020 Kasper Dolberg Joakim Maehle
Previous Lukaku says Ronaldo craves his power
Read
Lukaku says Ronaldo craves his power
Next Bale walks out of interview after Wales defeat
Read
Bale walks out of interview after Wales defeat

Latest Stories

>