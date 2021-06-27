COVID-19 positive rules Perisic out for Croatia

The Croatian Football Association announced the veteran winger's result on Sunday (AEST) and said he will spend the next 10 days in self-isolation.

All other national team members and staff tested negative.

The rest of the team will fly from its base in Pula to Copenhagen later on Sunday, with its Round of 16 match against Spain set for Tuesday (AEST).

Perisic has scored two of Croatia's four goals at the tournament, with the Inter Milan man providing the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Czech Republic and netting the final goal in the 3-1 defeat of Scotland.

Perisic also provided the winning margin in Croatia's 2-1 victory over Spain at UEFA Euro 2016 with a goal in the 87th minute.