The Blues went into the game knowing they had never been knocked out of a two-legged European tie after winning the first leg away from home, and Ziyech added to Olivier Giroud's goal from the previous meeting with a cool finish in the 34th minute.

It was Ziyech's first goal at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea, but the glory was shared on a night when every player for the hosts excelled. Atletico had Stefan Savic sent off before substitute Emerson rounded out an impressive performance by the Premier League team, firing home in stoppage time.

The manner of the 3-0 aggregate triumph will delight Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, whose side are now unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions since he took charge - they brushed the LaLiga leaders aside without looking unduly threatened, too.

Renan Lodi tested Edouard Mendy with a looping shot in the fourth minute for Atletico, the Chelsea goalkeeper easily claiming the visitors' first on-target attempt in the tie.

Midway through the first half, Yannick Carrasco went to ground in the box after contact from Cesar Azpilicueta's arm, but the penalty appeal was dismissed.

Chelsea doubled their advantage on aggregate following a counter-attacking move, Timo Werner bursting into the box before squaring to Ziyech, whose low shot squirmed under Jan Oblak and into the net.

Oblak did get down quickly to stop Werner from adding to Chelsea's lead with a near-post drive early in the second half, while Reece James struck a dipping drive that the Atleti goalkeeper tipped over the crossbar after 56 minutes.

The lively Werner blazed over the crossbar just after the hour mark, but Atletico failed to capitalise on his miss, mounting little by way of a fightback besides a close-range attempt by Joao Felix that Mendy saved easily.

Savic was shown a straight red eight minutes from time for elbowing Antonio Rudiger, and Chelsea rubbed salt in Atleti's wounds when Emerson scored with his only touch of the game, rattling the ball low into the corner of the net after Christian Pulisic played him in.

