The start of the showpiece event at the Stade de France, which Madrid went on to win 1-0, was twice delayed as thousands of Liverpool fans struggled to enter the stadium in Saint-Denis.

Although European football's governing body initially blamed supporters for causing congestion by arriving late and using counterfeit tickets, widely circulated social media footage showed local police targeting Liverpool fans with tear gas and supporters being placed at risk of a crush.

Liverpool demanded an investigation into the unsavoury scenes on Saturday, while the UK's culture secretary Nadine Dorries followed suit on Sunday after Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne said supporters had been "treated like animals" at the match.

With the organisation of the contest facing widespread criticism, UEFA have announced an independent investigation, to be led by Portugal's former minister of education and Olympic attache Tiago Brandao Rodrigues.

"UEFA has today announced it has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday 28 May," read a statement from European football's governing body.

"The comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final.

"The report will be independently compiled, and Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues from Portugal will lead the production of this review.

"In order to guarantee his independent status in the process, Dr. Brandao Rodrigues agreed to execute this task on a pro bono basis.

"Kids were getting pepper-sprayed... There was one man who was visually-impaired and police pushed him."



"It was the worst experience I've ever had at a football match."@RomanKemp gives a shocking first-hand account of Liverpool fans' treatment at the Champions League final pic.twitter.com/wQcx0H1YUF — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) May 30, 2022

"Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed and upon receipt of the findings, UEFA will evaluate the next steps."

Earlier on Monday, Liverpool published an online feedback form via social media to allow match-going supporters to share their experiences, in an attempt to aid a "transparent" investigation.