Aubameyang, who only left Arsenal for Barcelona in January, became one of the final major signings of a busy transfer window at Stamford Bridge, and has made the trip to Croatia for the Blues' Champions League opener.

The striker was unable to feature in a 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham after suffering a broken jaw when his home was invaded by burglars ahead of his transfer.

But Aubameyang could be set to make his debut while donning a protective mask, and Tuchel believes the 33 year-old is desperate to hit the ground running.

Asked whether Aubameyang was the type of character to thrive in difficult situations, Tuchel said: "He is the sort of player. He's very ambitious, he's very focused and hungry to play for us.

"He's hungry to prove a point still, that's why he's here. That's what we felt from the first moment and he's happily invited to prove a point tomorrow."

Pressed on whether Aubameyang could start, he added: "If an issue would come up today [on Monday], we will not put him tomorrow, but there was no issue for him [on Sunday] and I hope there will not be an issue.

"Is he ready to start? Of course, I think he cannot play 90 minutes so it's on us to take a decision on how we manage the minutes, he needs minutes to get his full fitness and rhythm, it's clear.

"So it's on us to find a solution, if he comes from the bench or if he starts."

Aubameyang scored 56 goals in just 63 league games under Tuchel's management at Borussia Dortmund, averaging a goal every 94 minutes of league action under the German.

His new team-mate Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, believes the Gabon international fills a clear void in the Blues' attack.

"I haven't seen him yet in training because he only trained yesterday with the team, so I haven't seen him yet, but he is a great player as we know, he scored goals everywhere," he said. "We're looking forward to having him in our squad and he will be a big addition to Chelsea.

"He's a proper striker, a goalscorer, which we missed in the last years. We haven't had that goalscorer that scores 20 or 25 goals per season, which you obviously need to win the title.

"So like I said, we're looking forward to having him in our squad, and he will be a big addition, that's for sure. He's a proven goalscorer, for him it's normal to score goals and I hope he will do it here as well."