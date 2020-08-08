Barca overcame Napoli 3-1 at Camp Nou on Sunday (AEST) to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory, setting up a meeting at Estadio da Luz on Saturday (AEST) with Bayern, which beat Chelsea 4-1 to make it 7-1 over the two legs.

It could have been a very different story had Dries Mertens' second-minute effort found the back of the net rather than the post.

However, Clement Lenglet headed Barca in front seven minutes later and Lionel Messi's excellent solo goal was followed by a penalty from Suarez.

Napoli pulled one back from the spot through Lorenzo Insigne in first-half stoppage-time, but Barca held firm to book its place in the last eight in Lisbon.

With the remaining games to be contested as one-offs rather than two-legged affairs, Suarez sees nothing to separate Quique Setien's men and the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champion.

"Everyone has a chance in a single game, it's 50-50," Suarez said.

"Bayern is a great opponent, it is a contender for the title, like all of the eight in Lisbon, but it is 11 against 11 for 90 minutes.

"You have to play the games to see which team does thing better to advance to the semi-finals."

On the game against Napoli, he added: "It's what we wanted. For two weeks since LaLiga ended we've been preparing for the match knowing the difficulty of an opponent who made things tough for us in the first leg," Suarez said.

"The important thing is that we qualified and now think about the next opponent.

"Napoli is a team that generates a lot of chances in the league. We knew it would get them. We had a scare early on but we scored first. A goal from them would have created uncertainty, but I think we managed the game well.

"The Napoli goal generated a bit of caution in us. We knew what we were going to come out to in the second half.

"We had to think about attacking. We knew were not going to have much space."