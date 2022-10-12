Antonio Conte's side fell behind to Daichi Kamada at an emotional Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Spurs were playing their first home match since the death of former fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

But the hosts responded with Son netting either side of a Harry Kane penalty and ran out victors despite late drama that saw Faride Alidou pull one back and Kane miss a second penalty against the Europa League champions, who earlier had Tuta sent off for two bookable offences.

Tottenham moves top of Group D following Marseille's victory over Sporting CP, while Eintracht slips to the bottom of the pool.

Eintracht had won on their two previous visits to London and took a 14th-minute lead when Christopher Lenz robbed Dier of possession inside the Tottenham penalty area, before Kamada slotted Sebastian Rode's lay-off into an empty net.

Spurs levelled six minutes later when Kane's perfectly timed throughball released Son, who calmly slid home past Kevin Trapp.

Kane completed the turnaround from the penalty spot after VAR ruled Kristijan Jakic felled the England captain in the box.

Son then established breathing space for the hosts with his second goal as he emphatically volleyed home Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pinpoint cross

It took sharp reflexes from Trapp to prevent Son, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon from increasing Tottenham's advantage, before the visitors' misery was compounded on the hour mark when Tuta was shown a second yellow card in as many minutes.

Despite Alidou ensuring a nervy finish when he headed in Mario Gotze’s corner, before Kane fired over a stoppage-time penalty, Spurs held out to move top of the group.