It started badly for Jurgen Klopp's side at Ibrox when Scott Arfield scored his first Champions League goal with a crisp finish past Alisson from outside the penalty area.

Liverpool pulled level soon after, though, when Firmino headed home a corner from close range, before the Brazilian and Darwin Nunez put the Reds 3-1 up.

That set the stage for Salah to come off the substitutes' bench and complete a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds to leave Liverpool, which added a seventh late on through Harvey Elliott, needing just a point from its final two games against Ajax and Napoli to progress to the knockout stages.