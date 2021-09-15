A scuffed volley off a lovely cushioned pass from fellow substitute Eduardo Camavinga saw Rodrygo give Madrid all three points in former Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti's first European game since returning to the helm.

Inter dominated the first half but both Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez failed to find a way past Thibaut Courtois when presented with chances you would have expected them to tuck away.

The game appeared to be destined for a draw until Rodrygo's 89th-minute strike left Samir Handanovic rooted to the spot, giving Madrid a win away at Inter in the Champions League for the second straight season.

Inter cut Madrid open in the ninth minute but Dzeko was unable to get the better of Courtois after a fine touch from Martinez.

After Casemiro sent a skidding 25-yard effort narrowly wide, Martinez was presented with a glorious opportunity at the end of a blistering Inter break but his free header was straight at Courtois.

Eder Militao nodded wide from a corner when unmarked at the near post before Martinez, Marcelo Brozovic and Dzeko all failed to send the Nerazzurri into half-time with a lead that their play deserved.

Courtois made another great save to keep Dzeko's low header out nine minutes after the restart and Milan Skriniar was unable to turn home the rebound.

Madrid's first shot on target finally came in the 57th minute but Handanovic never looked like being beaten by Dani Carvajal's shot from an acute angle.

The visitor remained in control and, after Vinicius Junior saw a pair of efforts blocked by Skriniar, Rodrygo snatched the win at the end of a fine move that also involved Federico Valverde.