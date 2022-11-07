Real Madrid and Liverpool will contest a repeat of last season's UEFA Champions League final during the round of 16 following Tuesday's (AEDT) draw.

Bring it on! 👊



Which tie can't you wait for?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/tiWnYYTdXj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2022

Madrid reached the knockout stages as the Group F winner, an outcome it will have been hoping would secure them a favourable tie.

But by being paired with Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti's men were given arguably the hardest draw possible in what will be a repeat of the 2021-2022 and 2017-2018 finals.

Meanwhile, PSG was punished for finishing runner up in the group as Christophe Galtier's men meet in-form Bayern Munich.

Round of 16 draw: