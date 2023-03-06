The Blues will welcome the Bundesliga side to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (AEDT) for the second leg of their last-16 tie as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Chelsea heads into the match on the back of a first win in seven games after a 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday, handing it a much-needed boost to its flagging season.

Potter, who has been in need of positive results to ease the pressure on his position, is looking forward to the chance to back it up with success in Europe.

"I agree it's a big game, an exciting game," he said. "[It is] a chance to go through to the last eight of the Champions League. It'll be a special night.

"Our thoughts are on being positive and trying to win the game. It's a good challenge for us, a big challenge for us. We're excited for it and looking forward to it."

Having lost the first leg in Dortmund 1-0 thanks to a Karim Adeyemi goal, Chelsea are prepared for another close-quarters scrap in London this week.

Potter further revealed Kai Havertz would be the team's designated penalty taker in the absence of Jorginho, but otherwise delivered mixed team news.

"Reece [James], we'll make a decision on tomorrow," he added. "Christian Pulisic is in the squad, but it is too soon for N'Golo [Kante] but he's looking good [to return soon].

"It's a complex one because he has had a long time out. It'll be a case of how we get him back up to speed to play Premier League or Champions League football."

One player Potter was questioned on was Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix, who has made a slow start to his Chelsea career.

But the Portuguese's star power and potential remains enough for his boss, who added: "His quality is clear. He makes things happen from an attacking perspective.

"[He] has hit the bar twice and had other chances. The fact he can play in many positions is good. We've used him more centrally, but he can play anywhere in the attacking phase of the game."