Bayern Munich finished its Champions League group-stage campaign with a 100 per cent record as Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in a 2-0 win over Inter.

With Bayern and Inter already guaranteed to finish first and second in Group C respectively, the host was the more coherent of two much-changed sides at the Allianz Arena.

After a decent start from Inter, Pavard met Joshua Kimmich's delivery to put Bayern ahead, before Choupo-Moting added some gloss with a brilliant long-range strike after the break.

As a result, Julian Nagelsmann's men have won all six Champions League group games in consecutive seasons, finishing eight points clear of Inter to demonstrate their credentials as one of the top contenders for the European title.

Inter was controversially denied a ninth-minute penalty when Sadio Mane appeared to block Nicolo Barella's shot with both arms, then should have taken the lead when Lautaro Martinez stretched to fire over from just three yards out.

Bayern punished Inter for that miss after 32 minutes, as Pavard escaped Martinez's attentions to nod Kimmich's corner into the bottom-right corner.

Andre Onana turned Kingsley Coman's effort wide as half-time approached, before the offside flag denied the Nerazzurri when Francesco Acerbi headed a left-wing free-kick home after the restart.

Bayern exerted greater control in the second half, but saw Mane hook over from a decent position as it searched for a second goal.

The host had its second in spectacular fashion with 18 minutes remaining, as Choupo-Moting was given space to turn before crashing a right-footed strike into the top-left corner, dashing any hopes of an Inter comeback.