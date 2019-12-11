Having played the role of creator for PSG's two first-half goals at Parc des Princes, Neymar put Thomas Tuchel's side three up with a typically composed finish moments after the break.

Galatasaray needed a victory to stand a chance of edging out Club Brugge for a Europa League spot, yet the Turkish champion's resistance lasted just 32 minutes – quick-fire efforts from Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia putting PSG in control.

Neymar followed up his goal with a sublime assist for Kylian Mbappe to add a fourth just after the hour, with substitute Edinson Cavani getting in on the act with a late penalty.

Fernando Muslera's reactions kept Sarabia at bay early on, before Icardi had a goal rightly disallowed for offside and Mbappe went close, but PSG's dominance soon paid off as their front three combined to devastating effect.

Played through by Neymar's perfect throughball, Mbappe kept his cool to flick a pass over Muslera, presenting Icardi with a simple finish.

Neymar was the architect of PSG's second three minutes later – charging forward and supplying Sarabia, who finished crisply.

The Brazilian ended his UEFA Champions League drought a minute after the restart, lashing home after racing onto Mbappe's flick.

Mbappe should have made it 4-0, only to blaze over when one-on-one with Muslera, albeit the angle was tight, though he made no mistake with his next chance, slotting calmly beyond Muslera following another sensational pass from Neymar.

PSG was not finished there, though, and after Mbappe had been hauled down by Ryan Donk, Cavani sent Muslera the wrong way from 12 yards to net his first goal since August, adding further gloss to a comprehensive triumph.