Speaking to journalists after Bayern Munich's dominant 3-0 UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Manuel Neuer was asked about the speed of his team-mate Alphonso Davies.

The question conjured memories of Usain Bolt's brief flirtation with professional football at A-League club Central Coast Mariners, as the buoyant 'keeper illustrated the point that there's more to the game than just raw speed.

Things took a frostier turn when Neuer was asked about the standard of the Premier League. The 33 year-old gave a clipped one-word answer, followed by an icy stare, before walking away from the press pack.